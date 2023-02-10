N.S. sex offender faces new charges after child pornography found on devices

A 47-year-old Nova Scotia man who was previously convicted of sex offences is facing new child pornography charges.

In July 2022, RCMP received information that a Windsor, N.S., man was accessing the internet contrary to a lifetime prohibition order that prevented him from doing so.

Two months later, police executed a search warrant at a home on Wentworth Road in Windsor, where police say officers seized cellphones, computers, computer accessories and documents.

Jason Troy Pitts was arrested and taken to the West Hants RCMP detachment.

He was released on conditions and charged with breaching a prohibition order. Pitts appeared in Windsor provincial court in December 2022.

Following further investigation, RCMP obtained more search warrants to have the electronic devices that were seized from the home forensically searched by RCMP Digital Forensic Services.

During the searches, police located a "large volume of child pornography."

On Thursday, police say Pitts was arrested again for child pornography offences and was held in custody overnight.

He has been charged with:

possession of child pornography

transmission of child pornography

making child pornography

accessing child pornography

failure to comply with a prohibition order

Pitts was scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on Friday.

According to RCMP, no local children were involved in the commission of these offences and the investigation is ongoing.

Pitts was previously sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 11 child pornography and sex charges laid against him in 2012.

With files from The Canadian Press