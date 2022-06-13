N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.
Primary-care paramedic Melanie Lowe told the inquiry that the hardest part of her assignment that night was listening to four children whose parents had been murdered earlier in the evening.
Lowe struggled to maintain her composure as she recounted how the children spoke about their terrifying experiences in great detail as they sat in the back of her ambulance.
Lowe said she is still having a hard time coping with what she heard that night.
Two other paramedics and one ambulance dispatcher testified that they received very little support from Emergency Health Services after the 13-hour incident, which claimed the lives of 22 people.
And all four complained that they were given very little information as the tragedy was unfolding, which made them feel unsafe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.
