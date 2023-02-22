N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend

The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30 -- a day before the report was due.

Family members of the victims, their lawyers, community representatives and others will be present.

The Mass Casualty Commission says the public is also welcome to attend.

The release will happen at the Best Western Glengarry in Truro and will be livestreamed on the commission’s website.

The report will also be posted online.

In a news release Wednesday, the Mass Casualty Commission’s head of investigations says, “Like all of the commission’s work, the final report is the result of the contributions of many people, including the families, participants and their counsel, first responders, witnesses, experts in roundtables, community organizations, the media, service providers, the public, and the commission teams.”

Over 76 days of public proceedings last year, the commissioners heard from 60 in-person witnesses. It also gathered evidence from 170 others and entered more than 7,000 documents into evidence.

The joint federal-provincial commission was struck after intense public pressure from the victims’ families and the Nova Scotia public for an inquiry into the murders of 22 people, including a pregnant mother, on April 18 and 19, 2020.

During his rampage, gunman Gabriel Wortman impersonated an RCMP officer, committing his crimes while wearing a uniform and driving a replica police cruiser. The former denturist was shot and killed by police on April 19, 2020 at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.