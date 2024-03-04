N.S. SiRT investigating after man dies during arrest

The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a man died during an arrest on Saturday.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a Bramber residence around 4 a.m. and arrested a man for allegedly obstructing a peace officer. During the arrest, the man went into medical distress and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP referred the matter to SiRT, which independently investigates all serious incidents related to the actions of police.

