N.S. ski hills welcome snow from winter storm

If anyone was happy to see the first snowstorm of 2022, it was the folks at Ski Ben Eoin.

Eight days into January, the Cape Breton ski hill still hasn't been able to open for the season. A combination of no snow up until Friday's dumping and warmer than normal temperatures has kept Ben Eoin empty.

"It was great to see. Mother Nature hasn't really been working in our favour this year”, said Darcy MacDonald, director of business operations at Ski Ben Eoin.

"It's tough. Every year we try to shoot for late December - between Christmas and New Year's, is ultimately when we want to open. But the last two years, there's a change happening - and winter's coming in a lot later than normal."

At Ski Cape Smokey in Ingonish, N.S. officials hope the first winter season with their new gondola lift will help make the facility a winter destination.

"Our personal goal is that over the duration of the whole winter, that when we take all the days we were open into account that it averages 200 people a day”, said Ski Cape Smokey CEO Martin Kejval.

For both Ski Ben Eoin and Ski Cape Smokey - Mother Nature hasn't been the only one to deal them a difficult hand. With the Omicron variant sweeping the province, Ski Cape Smokey has already seen a drop in numbers since Boxing Day.

"A lot of people kind of got timid and afraid of going out. Especially with our scenario where we're a little bit farther away”, Kejval said.

Despite the pandemic, Ben Eoin was busy last winter once the snow finally arrived and they're optimistic they can build on that momentum.

"How we're going to open this year is pretty much where we left off last year”, MacDonald said. “So we had quite a few protocols in place to keep everyone safe last year, and we're going to continue on with those."

Back at Ski Cape Smokey, runs from the top of the gondola are expected to open Sunday. Another highlight is the views from the summit, which have been a big hit already since the gondola opened in the summer.

"If people thought that they are beautiful in the summertime, or in the fall, they are breathtaking in the winter”, Kejval said.

Ski Ben Eoin says they now plan to open for their first day of the 2022 season by the end of the week, or next weekend.