N.S. small businesses in wildfire evacuation zones set to receive $2,500 grant

Small businesses in communities under mandatory evacuation orders in Nova Scotia will receive a one-time $2,500 grant from the provincial government.

Premier Tim Houston announced the support, known as the Small Business Wildfire Relief Program, on Friday.

"These wildfires are unprecedented, and the uncertainty they bring is being felt throughout entire communities, including businesses. This funding is one thing we can do to help people experiencing financial stress," said Premier Houston in a news release. "We will also work with the business community to assess the ongoing impacts as our wildfire response continues."

The program is available to small businesses in Halifax Regional Municipality and Shelburne County, where significant wildfires continue to burn.

The province says more details about the grant and how to apply will be “available soon.”

In order to be eligible for the program, businesses must have ceased operations due to being within mandatory evacuation zones related to wildfire activity.

The program is set to cost up to $1.5 million in public funds.

The support for small businesses comes after the government created a $500 grant to households required to evacuate.