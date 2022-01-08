N.S. SPCA says food, pet beds stolen from their Dartmouth shelter

The Nova Scotia SPCA says someone recently broke into the storage shed at their Dartmouth shelter and stole pet food and beds.

“This has been a difficult two years and we understand that this was likely done out of desperation. So, we want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that we are always here to help – especially in a time of crisis. It never needs to come to this,” the organization wrote in a social media post.

The Dartmouth SPCA says they have a new security system and are now working on restocking their shelves.

Anyone interested in donating can visit: www.novascotiaspca.ca/helpnow