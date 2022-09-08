N.S. surpasses 500 COVID-19 deaths; drop in cases and hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting 10 new COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers released by the province Thursday.
The data shows there was an increase in active hospitalizations but a decrease in new hospital admissions.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 507 people in Nova Scotia have died from the virus.
The data in Thursday’s report covers Aug. 30 – Sept. 5.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
There are currently 51 people in hospitals with COVID-19 across Nova Scotia, compared to 38 the week before. Ten people are being treated in intensive-care units.
The number of new hospitalizations attributed to the virus fell this week from 38 to 33.
The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 78.
NEW CASES
The province is reporting 986 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to 1,310 last week.
VACCINATION
As of Thursday, 14.8 per cent of people in Nova Scotia were not vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.4 per cent had one dose of vaccine and 81.8 per cent had two or more doses.
-
Former Royal Guard remembers his time serving Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IIMany people only got to see the Queen on TV, while some met her in person during her tours in Canada, but one Cambridge man worked for the Queen for more than a decade.
-
Trust fund set up for James Smith Cree Nation survivorsA trust fund has been established for those looking to donate to victims of the mass stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Cat cafe a first for Sault Ste. MarieA bakery in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to satisfy your sweet tooth while finding homes for area cats.
-
Developer pitches fast food drive-thru across from Afzaal Family memorialThe southwest corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage Roads will forever be marked by tragedy, but should that influence future development along the busy commercial corridor?
-
Families of James Smith Cree Nation looking to find healing after manhunt endsAs the manhunt for Myles Sanderson has ended, the community of James Smith Cree First Nation has started their journey towards healing after 11 people died as the result of the stabbings.
-
Muscular dystrophy fundraiser has Lethbridge firefighters hitting roofThe Lethbridge Firefighters Charities Association kicked off its annual Firefighters Campout for Muscular Dystrophy on Thursday.
-
Alberta spends $833K to enforce Kananaskis Conservation Pass so far this yearSince its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism. The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't 'pay-to-play.'
-
Public school board wants loaner computers backThe Thames Valley District School Board is reminding families to return devices that were loaned out during the pandemic.
-
'It was terrifying': Child wanders out of local daycareA Regina woman is hoping to raise awareness for safety protocols at daycares across the city after her child wandered away from a daycare during the day.