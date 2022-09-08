N.S. surpasses 500 COVID-19 deaths; drop in cases and hospitalizations

Nova Scotia is reporting 10 new COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers released by the province Thursday.

The data shows there was an increase in active hospitalizations but a decrease in new hospital admissions.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 507 people in Nova Scotia have died from the virus.

The data in Thursday’s report covers Aug. 30 – Sept. 5.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 51 people in hospitals with COVID-19 across Nova Scotia, compared to 38 the week before. Ten people are being treated in intensive-care units.

The number of new hospitalizations attributed to the virus fell this week from 38 to 33.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 78.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 986 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to 1,310 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Thursday, 14.8 per cent of people in Nova Scotia were not vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.4 per cent had one dose of vaccine and 81.8 per cent had two or more doses.