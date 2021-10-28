N.S. tables legislation as part of revamped housing strategy

Halifax is the fastest growing city in the Maritimes.

After introducing legislation Thursday, the province of Nova Scotia will take a leading roll in developing a strategy on two key issues to be ready for that growth.

"The world has changed and there is just a huge crisis in housing," says Nova Scotia Housing Minister John Lohr.

To address that, Lohr has created a five-member executive panel on housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

"This panel is designed to put both the province and HRM at the same table working together to quickly increase the housing supply," Lohr says.

The bill gives also minister Lohr the power to establish special planning areas within the HRM, if requested by the panel.

"It's about identifying places where we can immediately increase housing supply or work together to identify what the issues are holding up approvals or holding up larger scale development areas," says Lohr.

The province's rent-cap bill was also introduced. Solidifying their pledge to keep rate hikes at a maximum of two per cent.

"We know we need to grow the housing supply in the short term we need to give tenants certainty and peace of mind," says Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton Leblanc.

The third piece of legislation introduces the creation of a joint regional transportation agency that will allow for more direct collaboration between the province and the Halifax Regional Municipality, which is experiencing a period of growth unlike anything it has seen before, says Public Works Minister, Kim Masland.

The agency will develop a five-year plan to help the municipality prepare for an increase in population.

"The regional transportation agency will review roads, ferries and public transit to ensure the transportation system is best set up for growth" Masland says.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says he doesn't feel like the new legislation takes away any of the city's decision-making ability.

"The province has the ultimate authority to do whatever they wish and they haven't chosen to do that, they've chosen to set up a panel which involves us so I believe there is a spirit of collaboration," says Savage.

The province is moving quite quickly on these new pieces of legislation.

The housing panel will be in place by Christmas, the regional transportation authority should be making decisions sometime in 2022.