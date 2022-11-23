N.S. teen charged after allegedly threatening violence at Bible Hill school

A 14-year-old youth is facing charges after they allegedly threatened violence towards a school in Bible Hill, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP received a report of a threat being made towards Bible Hill Junior High School around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

According to the RCMP, the threat indicated violence would occur at the school on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Brookside Road in Valley, N.S. Police say officers seized documents and electronic devices during the search.

As a result, the 14-year-old, whose identity will not be released due to their age, was arrested and held in custody.

The youth has been charged with uttering threats and was scheduled to appear in Truro Youth Justice Court on Wednesday.