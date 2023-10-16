N.S. teen dead after suspected overdose, police say

Police say a Cole Harbour, N.S. youth is dead after a suspected overdose on Sunday while another person was taken to hospital due to a separate suspected overdose.

According to Halifax RCMP, police responded to a Cole Harbour residence and found a youth dead at the scene around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. Two others were taken to the hospital by emergency responders.

Police say they seized a small quantity of unknown substances in pill and powder form, along with drug paraphernalia. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is helping police with the investigation.

According to police, they responded to a different suspected drug overdose in Cole Harbour around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. They administered multiple doses of Narcan for a 34-year-old man and later took him to hospital for further treatment.

Police say common signs of a drug overdose could include: