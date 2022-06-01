N.S. to create 1,500 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces this year

The Nova Scotia government says 1,500 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces will be created across the province this year, giving families better access to affordable child care.

The provincial and federal governments made the announcement Wednesday, promising the completion of the new spaces by the end of 2022.

“This is historic for communities across the province, including those where licensed child care has previously been unavailable, such as in Ingonish,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan.

“An increase in licensed child-care spaces means more child-care options that are high-quality, affordable and offer families peace of mind.”

The spaces will be created at 45 not-for-profit centres and seven family home child-care agencies.

East Preston, Dartmouth, Shelburne and Cape Breton are among the communities that will benefit from the expansion.

“Every child deserves the best start in life. These additional licensed child-care spaces will allow more Nova Scotia children and families across the province to access high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care," said Karina Gould, the federal minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Families using the new spaces will receive the 25-per-cent fee reduction announced by the province in March. The province says the reduction saves parents anywhere between $3 and $10.50 per day, per child, based on the child's age.

The 25-per-cent reduction is an initial step in reducing child-care fees for Nova Scotia families by 50 per cent, on average, by the end of 2022.

The Nova Scotia government says it aims to achieve an average of $10-per-day child care by March 31, 2026.

Funding for the new spaces comes from the $29-million earmarked for child-care space expansion under the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Licensed child care will soon be easier to access and more affordable for families with announcement of 1,500 new child care spaces in Nova Scotia. EECD Minister Becky Druhan and Federal Minister Karina Gould shared news today. pic.twitter.com/c8Ce5Zb2ZO