N.S. to ease COVID-19 restrictions, change isolation requirements as province enters Phase 2 Monday

Nova Scotia will further ease COVID-19 restrictions, and change its approach to testing and isolation, as the province enters Phase 2 of its reopening plan next week.

Phase 2 will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Nova Scotia is expected to enter Phase 3 on March 21. Gathering limits, social distancing and mask restrictions will be lifted under Phase 3.

The provincial government says each phase of its reopening plan is based on ongoing epidemiology, hospitalizations, employee absences, and COVID-19 activity in long-term care facilities. A phase may be paused if trends change.

NEW APPROACH TO TESTING

The province says Nova Scotians who are older or immunocompromised, and people who live with them or are around them, should test regularly with rapid tests, even if they don't have COVID-19 symptoms.

"Epidemiology is improving and restrictions are gradually lifting, but the pandemic is not over and we need to continue to evolve our testing strategy," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

"Through the Omicron wave, rapid tests were used mainly to diagnose COVID-19 among close contacts and people with symptoms. We are now encouraging Nova Scotians to also use rapid tests as a way to help protect vulnerable people in our communities as we move toward a state of living with COVID-19."

Rapid tests are available at pop-up sites, family resource centres and some libraries. The province says community distribution of rapid tests will expand further in the coming weeks.

People who have COVID-19 symptoms, or are considered household contacts, should continue to complete the online self-assessment and book appointments for a PCR test or to pick up a rapid test.

CHANGES TO ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS

Changes to isolation requirements for people with COVID-19 and their close contacts will also take effect Monday.

PEOPLE WHO TEST POSITIVE

People who test positive for COVID-19 -- regardless of their age or vaccination status -- will be required to isolate for seven days from when their symptoms began. If they have no symptoms, they will need to isolate for seven days from the date of their positive test.

People who test positive for COVID-19 can stop isolating on the eighth day, as long as they have no symptoms, or if their symptoms are improving and they have had no fever for 24 hours.

They will no longer be asked to notify any contacts outside their homes.

CONTACTS WITH NO SYMPTOMS

Contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be required to get tested or isolate, as long as they have no symptoms.

If the contact lives with the person who tested positive, the contact isn’t required to get tested or isolate, but they should monitor for symptoms, and testing is still recommended.

CONTACTS WITH SYMPTOMS

If someone lives with a person who tests positive for COVID-19, and they develop symptoms, they are required to take a test and isolate immediately.

The province says they should test again 72 hours later. If using a rapid test, a third test is required 48 hours after the second test.

People can stop isolating if all their COVID-19 tests are negative, their symptoms are improving, and they have had no fever for 24 hours.

IF YOU DEVELOP SYMPTOMS BUT AREN’T A CLOSE CONTACT

People who develop COVID-19 symptoms, but don’t live with a person who tested positive, are still expected to isolate and test immediately.

If using a rapid test, they are expected to take a second test 48 hours after the first.

Anyone who tests positive with a rapid test can get that result confirmed with a PCR test if they wish.

People can stop isolating if all their tests are negative, their symptoms are improving and they have had no fever for 24 hours.

Anyone who is still within 90 days of recovering from a confirmed case of COVID-19 does not have to isolate or test. If they develop symptoms during that period, the province says they should still stay home because they are sick with something, such as a cold or flu, and should avoid spreading it to others.

