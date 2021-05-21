N.S. to provide $1.75 million in emergency funding to province's child-care centres

The Government of Nova Scotia is providing $1.75 million in emergency funding to child-care centres across the province to help ensure they remain in operation during the province's tightened COVID-19 restrictions.

Currently, child-care centres are only allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity under the current public health restrictions.

In a news release from the province, it says the money will cover staffing and operational costs.

"We are committed to keeping child-care centres open so parents who need to work during this lockdown can continue to go to work," said Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development. "We have moved quickly to get money we committed to delivering out the door, and to ensure child-care centres and spaces will be there for families when the restrictions are lifted."

Officials say in April, when Nova Scotia's current lockdown restrictions were put in place, the funding was promised to the child-care sector to replace fees paid by parents who chose to keep their children at home temporarily.

The province added that financial support will continue for as long as needed, at an estimated cost of $850,000 per week.

Health officials in Nova Scotia have asked parents, when possible, to keep their children at home to ensure centers can stay within the capacity limit.

"Parents who do so will not be charged fees to hold a spot in a child-care centre," read the release.

Along with emergency funding, government has also delivered personal protective equipment to child-care centres at no cost. Some of those items include non-medical masks, hand sanitizer, face shields and gloves.

"The department meets regularly with sector representatives and public health to review plans and ensure it continues to support the layered approach to responding to COVID-19," wrote the province in a news release.

Nova Scotia currently has 334 licensed child-care centres and 14 licensed Family Home Child Care Agencies.

Last year during the province's first COVID-19 related shutdown, Nova Scotia supported the child-care sector with $30 million in emergency funding. That was in addition to regular annual sector funding of $70 million.