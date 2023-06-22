N.S. to see largest carbon tax increase in Canada: taxpayer group

Nova Scotians will see the biggest carbon tax increase ever in Canada when it kicks in July 1, according to a group that advocates for lower taxes.

“If you’re driving a minivan for example you can expect to pay $10 more in taxes for filling up a minivan on July 1 compared to June 30,” said Jay Goldberg, an interim director at the Canadian Taxpayers Federation

Presently at the gas pumps the province’s cap-and-trade system leads to about a two-cent per litre tax, on July 1, it’s being replaced by the federal carbon tax, adding 12 cents per litre of fuel.

“I think I might be driving less,” says motorist, Lois Ferguson

While not driving a minivan, Ferguson’s fill-up cost her nearly $54.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the carbon tax will cost the average Nova Scotia family $431 annually, after government rebates.

“I really do feel badly for people who are trying to feed families and get from week to week on their income when it’s really not enough for them,” Ferguson says.

Other provinces have their own version of the carbon tax in place and are looking at a hike of about 2.2 cents per litre.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault rejected Nova Scotia’s alternative because it didn’t have a price on carbon consumption.

“I think the PC government has dropped the ball by not cooperating with the feds and trying to make it look as though the feds are trying to undermine our economy,” says motorist Marnie Reynolds.

Federal rebates will go out every three months. Nova Scotia families will receive a quarterly cheque for $248.

Annual increases are expected until 2030, which could see the carbon tax triple over that time.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.