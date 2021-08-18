N.S. Tories make pandemic, health care top priorities as power transition begins

During his first news conference as premier-designate a day after his party's election win, Nova Scotia Tory Leader Tim Houston said Wednesday his first order of business is keeping citizens safe from COVID-19.

The Progressive Conservatives surged to victory over the governing Liberals, and The Canadian Press is projecting the Tories will win a majority with 31 ridings in the province's newly expanded 55-seat legislature.

Houston told reporters he will invite other parties to participate in meetings with public health officials, as he considers policies aimed at avoiding a fourth wave of the novel coronavirus.

"This is not something I think should be politicized," he said. "I think it should be everyone pointed in the same direction and that direction is keeping Nova Scotians safe."

The 51-year-old leader said he intends to meet chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang later in the day to talk about issues such as how to reduce transmission when students return to school. "There are Nova Scotians all across the province that are really, really anxious to go back to school. We want to make sure that they understand the plan."

Other key concerns, he said, include increasing the number of Nova Scotia residents vaccinated against COVID-19 and monitoring the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus in other parts of the country.

"We're going to listen to Public Health, we're going to work with Dr. Strang and his team, we're going to get all of the information to make some common sense decisions," he said. "The public safety of Nova Scotians is my primary concern."

Houston also repeated his campaign promise that his party will improve the health system, including by increasing the number of doctors and shortening surgery wait times. The premier-designate said he'll begin implementing his health-care-focused platform by consulting with workers in the network.

Another issue confronting the new government is the shortage of affordable housing. As Houston spoke in New Glasgow, N.S., tense scenes unfolded 150 kilometres away in Halifax. Police moved in to control protesters while temporary shelters and tents for the homeless were removed from public land.

The City of Halifax started to remove the small, wooden shelters last month, and police suddenly arrived on bicycles early Wednesday to provide security as heavy machinery moved in.

Houston said he understands Nova Scotians are feeling the strain of housing shortages but he said he will not change his plan to lift rent control measures when the pandemic ends.

"Housing is in crisis," he said. "We know the housing crisis is very real. It didn't develop overnight. It's been developing over eight years. We didn't have tent cities eight years ago."

"I understand the significance of the issue and we're going to work with people to make sure they can access housing."

Meanwhile, Elections Nova Scotia resumed counting votes in six electoral districts at 10 a.m. Wednesday after the count in those areas was suspended early in the morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.