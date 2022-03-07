N.S. Ukrainian egg workshop raises $4,500 for country's war relief
A weekend workshop on the art of making traditional Ukrainian Pysanky eggs has raised more than $4,500 for the country’s war relief.
Diane Axent led the gathering Sunday of about 25 people inside the Digby N.S., legion.
All the funds raised will go to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
Axent has years of experience creating the intricately designed eggs and thought it would be an ideal way to combine Ukrainian culture with Canada’s will to help.
“My family is from Ukraine,” says Axent. “I still have relatives who are there and I have relatives across Canada who are also in support of doing whatever they can do in their communities.”
The Canadian Red Cross has information available on its website for any individual, family, business, or organization looking to fundraise for humanitarian efforts.
