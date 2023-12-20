N.S. university's code of conduct aimed at stopping recruiters misleading students

Cape Breton University says its new code of conduct for international student recruiters will help protect prospective students from being misled about the school and life in Sydney, N.S.

Joel Inglis, the university's manager of international digital strategy and partnership development, says the new code of conduct will be rolled out next month.

He says it is a tool to ensure that new students are being given an honest picture of what to expect.

The code is in response to criticism from international students who have claimed that recruiters have misled them about the state of affordable rental housing in Cape Breton and the availability of part-time work in the region.

Inglis says the code allows the university to cancel a contract with a recruiter if he or she is identified as having given prospective students misleading or inaccurate information.

In October the university said it would scale back the number of international students it admits, following a recent boom in foreign enrolment -- about 77 per cent of the school's 9,100 students are international.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

