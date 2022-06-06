N.S. university will be home to Canada’s first Indigenous tourism program

A new Indigenous tourism program is being established at Halifax's Mount Saint Vincent University, with support from the federal government.

MSVU says the new degree program is the first of its kind in Canada.

Ottawa will contribute nearly $2 million to the Kinu Tourism Program, which aims to remove barriers to post-secondary education and create more opportunities for future Indigenous entrepreneurs.

The program is being developed by Indigenous community leaders and members of the university’s Tourism and Hospitality Management Program.

"As the original inhabitants of these lands, our Mi’kmaw ancestors were the first to welcome travelers and settlers to what is now Nova Scotia and Canada … we are working to build Mi’kmaw tourism opportunities that will welcome the world to Mi’kma’ki while working with the mainstream tourism industry to find ways to address reconciliation with our Mi’kmaw people.” said Robert Bernard, executive director of Nova Scotia Indigenous Tourism Enterprise Network, in a news release.

MSVU says the Indigenous tourism program will emphasize “two-eyed seeing.” The concept was introduced by Mi'Kmaw Elder Albert Marshall, who describes it this way:

"To see from one eye with the strengths of Indigenous ways of knowing, and to see from the other eye with the strengths of western ways of knowing, and to use both of these eyes together.”

Bernard says students in the program will learn the history of Nova Scotia and Canada through the two-eyed seeing model.

“They will become stronger and more inclusive leaders in the industry,” he said. “Through cross-cultural awareness opportunities, they will better understand why Indigenous tourism must play a pivotal role in the future of tourism in Canada.”

Dr. Peter Mombourquette, interim chair of MSVU’s Business and Tourism Department, notes a recent report indicates that the Indigenous tourism sector is outpacing Canadian tourism activity, but that training has been cited as a barrier to growth.

“We need to build capacity within post-secondary education to further the development of Indigenous-led tourism experiences,” said Mombourquette.

"We are deeply grateful for the leadership of the Indigenous community partners who’ve been guiding us in the development of this new program. It is our collective aim that this initiative help build a diverse tourism workforce in our region and beyond, and promote Indigenous world views broadly.”

MSVU says work is underway to hire an Indigenous program manager, who will consult with Indigenous communities and tourism industry representatives in Atlantic Canada. A Mi’kmaw/Indigenous program co-ordinator and education consultant will also be added to the team.

The program is expected to start in September 2024.