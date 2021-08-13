N.S. widow speaks out after one-hour ambulance wait; retired paramedic voices colleagues' frustrations

Bruce and Maxine Wright were about to go away for two weeks to their camper in the woods, a place Maxine describes as their "happy place."

But then on July 26, Bruce started feeling unwell. He went for a COVID-19 test, which she says came back negative. Then, Bruce started feeling worse on July 29, as he was laying on the couch and struggling to breathe.

She tried to get him up to go the hospital.

"And when I realized he couldn't, and he was gasping for air," she recalls, "I called 911, and then I waited and waited."

She was frantic for an hour, with Bruce asking if the ambulance was coming.

She says the arriving paramedics told her they were based in Windsor, but had travelled from Wolfville, 75 kilometres away.

The Cobequid Community Health Centre in Lower Sackville is a 12-minute drive from the Wrights' home.

Maxine says she was told her husband would have to be isolated upon arrival at the hospital, so she should stay home for updates by phone. She remembers a call later that evening, in which staff told her they were waiting for another ambulance to transport him to hospital in Halifax, but they didn't know when that ambulance would arrive.

Then, she received another call around 2 a.m., telling her to come to the Cobequid Centre right away.

Bruce died before she got there.

Maxine says a physician told her the 59-year-old father of two had fluid in his lungs from pneumonia, and an infection that had possibly gone septic.

"Could it have helped if he was seen sooner? Maybe not," she says, "but no one should have to be in distress and wait an hour for an ambulance."

It's the kind of call retired paramedic Becky Anthony says is taking a heavy toll on Nova Scotia's paramedics.

She's been receiving messages from frustrated former colleagues and reading them anonymously on her Facebook page.

"I feel like we don't get a chance to breathe," Anthony reads in one message, "going from one bad call to the next, and it feels like nobody cares."

"Every time they leave the base for an emergency situation that is kilometres and kilometres and kilometres away," says Anthony from her Sydney home, "they take a hit for that."

As a paramedic for more than 20 years, she says she remembers when the standard response time to a call was nine minutes.

What's happening now, she says, is the result of a healthcare system cut too deep and centralized too much.

Anthony says paramedics are too afraid for their jobs if they come forward.

"Paramedics have been told that they will have to suffer disciplinary action if they speak out," she says.

The paramedics' union, IUOE Local 727, told CTV News Wednesday it has raised that issue with the company that employs paramedics, Emergency Medical Care Inc.- also known as EMC.

EMC is a private firm contracted by the Nova Scotia government's Emergency Health Services division to deliver ambulance care, hire and manage paramedics.

Anthony says paramedics believe EMC is part of the problem and is a "middle-man" in the system that isn't working.

"And I don't think that EMC, or EHS, is paying attention to what these paramedics are trying to say."

CTV News asked EHS AND EMC for comment. EHS declined the interview request and would only send a statement on the issue of whether paramedics voice their concerns publicly.

"Health care providers have a regulatory, ethical and legislative obligation to ensure that patient health information remains safeguarded at all times," EHS Operations says in an email."As such, EHS Operations has policies in place, in accordance with these requirements and provincial privacy laws, to ensure all patient health information is protected from being disseminated publicly."

Anthony's frustration has inspired her to embark on a 30 kilometre walk in Sydney Monday to raise awareness about what paramedics – and those they serve – are experiencing.

After losing her husband of more than 30 years, Wright says she isn't angry, only very sad and disappointed.

"It's no good to be angry, it happened," she says, "but should it happen again? No. We can't change the past, but we can change the future."