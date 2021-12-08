N.S. woman, 82, facing several charges in connection with fatal collision

An 82-year-old Nova Scotia woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision.

At about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, police, fire and Emergency Health Services responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 101 in Falmouth.

According to police, a white car had been travelling east on Hwy. 101 when it attempted a U-turn across the highway and a grey car, also travelling east, swerved in an attempt to avoid the white car and lost control. Police say a third vehicle, that had been travelling west, collided with the white car attempting the U-turn and the white car then fled the scene.

Police say the white car was located a short distance away, on Payzant Bog Road, and the driver, a West Hants woman, was arrested at the scene without incident.

The driver of the grey car, an 82-year-old West Hants man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 63-year-old Dartmouth woman, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS.

Hwy. 101 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The 82-year-old West Hants woman, who was released on conditions, will appear in Windsor Provincial Court to face charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.