N.S. woman airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car: Police

A 63-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say she was hit by a car in a New Minas, N.S. parking lot on Tuesday.

At approximately 4 p.m. on May 4, Kings District RCMP were notified of a collision involving a pedestrian, in a parking lot of a business on Commercial Street in New Minas.

Police and EHS attended the scene and found that a 63-year-old woman had been struck by a car and sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight.

Police say the 62-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.

The RCMP continues to investigate the cause of the collision.