N.S. woman charged after allegedly assaulting construction worker in Colindale
A 63-year-old woman from Port Hood, N.S. has been charged after police say she assaulted a road safety flag person in Colindale, N.S.
Around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, the Inverness County District RCMP received a complaint of an assault on Little Mabou Rd. in a construction zone.
Upon arrival, police learned that a safety flag person had been conducting traffic control when a woman approached her and voiced her opinion about how the road work wasn't being completed properly.
Police say when the flag person told the woman to contact the proper government department to share her concerns, the woman became "irate" and assaulted the flag person.
A short time later, police say they arrested the 63-year-old woman without incident.
The woman has since been released on conditions and will be facing one charge of assault. She is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date.
