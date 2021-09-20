N.S. woman charged for allegedly leaving dogs in hot car while golfing

Police in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley have charged a woman who allegedly left two dogs in a hot car while golfing on Saturday.

Annapolis District RCMP says at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to a complaint of dogs having been left in a car for over two hours at a golf course on Hwy. 201 in West Paradise, N.S.

Police attended and noted the temperature outside at the time be 27 degrees and that there were two dogs in the vehicle. Police learned that the dogs had been left in the vehicle since 11 a.m.

Police say they located the owner of the vehicle and issued a Summary Offence Ticket for Causing an Animal Distress under section 26(1) of the Animal Protection Act. This offence carries a fine of $697.50.

Police remind the public that on a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and creates potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside.

RCMP say you should take the following steps if you come across an animal in a vehicle that appears to be in distress: