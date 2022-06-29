N.S. woman charged with abduction arrested in Cape Breton for allegedly breaching release order

A Nova Scotia woman who was charged with abduction last week has been arrested in Cape Breton for allegedly breaching a release order.

Cape Breton Regional Police say Terria Ann Lively had been ordered not to enter Cape Breton except for the purposes of attending court. Lively was arrested in the Sydney area Wednesday morning.

Last week, Lively was charged with abduction after an Amber Alert was issued.

The alert was first sent out around 6:40 p.m. Friday, noting it was believed a youth had been travelling in Nova Scotia with a 42-year-old woman.

Around 9:30 p.m., police issued an update saying a vehicle had been found abandoned alongside Highway 104 in East Mountain, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP issued an update via social media early Saturday morning saying the teen had been found.

In a news release Saturday, police said the woman and boy were near the highway in Colchester County near Enfield, N.S.

According to police, the teen was transported back to Glace Bay, N.S.

Lively appeared in Sydney provincial court Wednesday and was remanded into custody. She is due back in court on July 4.