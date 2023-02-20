N.S. woman charged with attempted murder following shooting incident in Greenwood

A Greenwood, N.S., woman has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the village early Sunday morning.

Kings District RCMP and Annapolis District RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on Greenwood Road around 12:15 a.m.

According to RCMP, a man and a woman entered a travel trailer and demanded cash from the occupant. Police say, when the occupant refused, he was shot in the leg before the suspects fled the scene.

RCMP officers applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg, which they say successfully stopped the bleeding.

Once paramedics arrived, the man was taken to hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A K9 unit was called to assist, but was unable to locate the suspects.

Following further investigation, the RCMP identified the woman who was allegedly involved in the incident.

Police say she was located at a home in Clementsport, N.S., where she was arrested.

Katrina Daphene Yarn, 36, has been charged with:

attempted murder

robbery

pointing a firearm

careless use of a firearm

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

discharged with intent

Yarn was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.