N.S. woman charged with impaired driving after car ends up in graveyard; passenger seriously injured
A Nova Scotia woman is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, after her vehicle left the road and ended up in a graveyard, leaving her passenger with serious injuries.
On Wednesday, around 10:15 a.m., Colchester RCMP and other first responders responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Hilden, N.S.
Police learned a Toyota Corolla had left the roadway, ended up in a graveyard, and the driver had fled the scene.
Witnesses told police a passenger was still in the vehicle, however.
Police say the passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Debert, N.S., sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Halifax.
Police found the driver nearby and arrested her. Officers took her to hospital and she has since been released.
The 30-year-old woman from Salmon River, N.S., is facing the following charges:
- impaired operation of a conveyance
- refusal of a demand
- obstructing a peace officer
- failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing harm
The woman is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Aug. 3.
Highway 2 between Kennedy Road and Truro Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.