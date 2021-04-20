N.S. woman charged with impaired driving after pushing vehicle into house: RCMP

A Nova Scotian woman is facing several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving, following a disturbance early Sunday morning in North Alton, N.S.

Kings District RCMP say they attended a residence on Ward Avenue around 4 a.m. on April 18, where they discovered a vehicle has been used to push two other parked vehicles in a driveway.

One of the parked vehicles was pushed into a house and the other was moved a considerable distance in the driveway, according to police.

Officers say they located the driver nearby, who was showing signs of impairment.

A 33-year-old woman from Coldbrook was arrested and transported to the New Minas Detachment, where she refused to provide a breath sample, says the report.

She has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, refusal to comply with demand and impaired operation of a conveyance.

The woman was released from custody and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court on June 30.