N.S. woman charged with stunting after driving 70 km/h over speed limit

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after police say she was caught driving 70 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth.

At around 8 a.m. Wednesday, a Halifax Regional Police officer saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118 near Wright Avenue.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle’s speed at 170 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre per hour zone.

The woman was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

Police say the woman was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.