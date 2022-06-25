N.S. woman displaced from home following fire Saturday
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
A woman has been displaced from her home after a fire caused heavy damage to the residence in Weymouth Mills, N.S., Saturday morning.
Officials from the Canadian Red Cross say the fire occurred on Sissiboo Road around 4 a.m.
The woman will be staying with a relative and volunteers have assisted with purchases such as clothing, food, and other basic needs.
There are no injuries reported from the fire.
