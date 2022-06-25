iHeartRadio

N.S. woman displaced from home following fire Saturday

(Source: Canadian Red Cross)

A woman has been displaced from her home after a fire caused heavy damage to the residence in Weymouth Mills, N.S., Saturday morning.

Officials from the Canadian Red Cross say the fire occurred on Sissiboo Road around 4 a.m.

The woman will be staying with a relative and volunteers have assisted with purchases such as clothing, food, and other basic needs.

There are no injuries reported from the fire.

