N.S. woman hospitalized after being struck in head by pipe: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police say he struck his neighbour with a metal pipe.
Kings District RCMP officers were called to a home on Highway 1 in Auburn on Thursday around 3:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, police say they discovered a verbal altercation took place between two neighbours that escalated when the man struck the woman on her head with a metal pipe.
Police say he then fled the scene to his home.
The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.
William Rayne Wack, 24, has been charged with:
- aggravated assault
- assault with a weapon
- failure to comply with probation order (three counts)
Wack was taken into custody ahead of an appearance in Kentville provincial court on Monday.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah AllaryTwenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.