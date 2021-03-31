N.S. woman killed in highway head-on collision

A 68-year-old woman from Marriotts Cove, N.S. has died after a three-vehicle collision on a Lunenburg County highway Tuesday afternoon.

Lunenburg County RCMP say at approximately 2:15 p.m. on March 30, officers were notified of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Gold River, N.S.

Police, Fire and EHS attended the scene and found three vehicles, an SUV, a car and a truck, all damaged as a result of a head-on collision.

The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old woman from Marriotts Cove, N.S. was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck was transported to hospital for treatment as a precaution, and the occupants of the car were uninjured.

Highway 3 was closed for almost seven hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.