N.S. woman, man in hospital after two-vehicle collision in Hants County

A 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man are both in hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday morning in Nova Scotia’s Hants County.

East Hants District RCMP says at approximately 7 a.m. on August 18, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Indian Road in MacPhees Corner, N.S.

Police say a green car was travelling north on Indian Road, when it struck a black car that had pulled out of Salem Cross Road.

According to police, the drive and sole occupant of the black car, a 25-year-old woman from Milford, N.S., suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say LifeFlight attempted to land in the area to airlift the woman to hospital, but was unable to do so due to weather conditions. The woman was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The driver and sole occupant of the green car, a 24-year-old man from Wolfville, N.S., suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Indian Road was closed for approximately six hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.