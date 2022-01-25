N.S. woman sentenced for animal cruelty after dog had to be euthanized: SPCA

A 56-year-old woman from Sipekne'katik First Nation, N.S., has been sentenced for animal cruelty after a dog had to be euthanized in April 2019.

The SPCA says, after missing several court appearances, Joanne GooGoo pleaded guilty to all charges against her.

She was convicted of permitting her dog to be in distress, failing to provide adequate medical attention when an animal is wounded or ill, and confining an animal to an enclosure or area with inadequate space and unsanitary conditions.

GooGoo was sentenced on Jan. 17 in Shubenacadie Provincial Court. She is not allowed to have custody of dogs or have dogs living in her home or on her property for life.

The sentence stems from a complaint received by the SPCA in April 2019 that a dog with a “severely poor body condition” had been taken to an emergency veterinary clinic.

The dog had to be humanely euthanized, according to the SPCA.

"SPCA Enforcement Officers seized and transported the dog’s body to the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture’s pathology lab where a necropsy was performed," reads the news release.

"The results of the necropsy and a thorough investigation gave sufficient evidence to lay charges against the dog’s owner."

Incidents of animal cruelty can be reported by calling the SPCA toll-free at 1-888-703-7722, emailing animals@spcans.ca, or by filling out the online form.