N.S. woman shares first-hand account of Fiona’s fury

As the clean-up from post-tropical storm Fiona continues across Atlantic Canada, many are still without power.

Pamela Pinto Betts of Arisaig, N.S., and her family are still in the dark almost one week later.

With no power or internet and sporadic cell service, it’s been a week of struggle for Betts and her loved ones.

“It was scary. We live near the ocean. We’re used to fall and winter storms with high winds but this was unlike anything we could have expected,” Betts tells CTV Atlantic. “The way the house shook, the noises inside that the house made, especially around the windows and doors, we were terrified that we were going to lose the North-facing wall of our house, but luckily everything worked out and we’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Betts considers herself lucky for avoiding the worst of the storm, but with quite a bit of damage in her community, power isn’t expected to be restored until at least Oct. 4.

Fortunately for Betts, she has a generator to help keep groceries cold in the fridge, have a hot shower, and charge devices.

“All the community, all the neighbours are getting together to help others who need driveways [cleared] or to help temporarily patch roofs or to help clean up debris from barns or garages that have teared apart,” she said.

While the last week has certainly been trying for Betts, it’s also been tough on her kids.

“They’re used to having devices at their disposal. They’re used to talking to their friends. It’s been a lot of walks, bike rides, board games. They’re hanging in there,” she said.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 75,000 customers in Nova Scotia remain without power.