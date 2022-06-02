N.S. woman shaves head after raising $25,000 for blood cancer research

A Nova Scotia woman has stayed true to her word, shaving her head on live TV after meeting her $25,000 fundraising goal for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year campaign.

Heather Lane got the bold haircut on CTV Morning Live’s back patio in Halifax Thursday morning. There she was joined by her inspiration – 11-year-old Charli, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of two.

“I know how scary the word cancer is to a bunch of people and knowing that I inspired people just means a whole lot,” said Charli, who shaved the first part of Heather’s head.

Heather has been volunteering and fundraising with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada for a decade. Her latest 10-week challenge saw her set an “aggressive” total goal of $77,000 in donations. She says she can’t share the exact amount she has so far until the campaign wraps up Thursday at 7 p.m.

Heather says she met the initial goal of $25,000 thanks to generous people and local businesses. She hopes both the fundraising and the haircut inspire cancer patients.

“I’m really doing this because there are many people that are going through cancer treatments and diagnosis. And actually, people that will be finding out a diagnosis today. They don’t have a choice to lose their hair, and I’m choosing to do this to support them. If I can give an ounce of hope to somebody doing this right now then it’s all worth it.”

After the buzz cut she added she feels “10 pounds lighter.”

To donate and learn more about Heather’s campaign visit the Team Lane Cure page.