N.S. woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John Police Force

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Saint John Police Force says Natasha (Brooklyn) Prosper, 41, had been living at a Community Correctional Centre in the city.

Police say Prosper has breached the conditions of her statutory release and a warrant was issued for her arrest on Friday.

Prosper is serving a 10 year, six month sentence for violent offenses against a former intimate partner. Charges include:

break and enter

forcible confinement

assault

aggravated assault

robbery

assault with weapon

intimidation

threats

mischief to property

several breaches

Prosper is described as five-foot-six and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Prosper is from Nova Scotia and police say her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on Prosper’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.