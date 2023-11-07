N.S. youths charged after Lower Sackville crash

Three youths are facing charges after a stolen vehicle crashed into a cement barrier in Lower Sackville, N.S.

According to a news release from the RCMP, an officer spotted a Hyunda Accent that had crashed into a cement barrier on Highway 1 around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police say the officer also saw three youths flee the scene on foot.

Police say they learned the vehicle had been stolen from the Sydney area and they soon found the youths in an apartment building on Old Sackville Road.

Two of the youths were charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order while the third is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer.

All three of the youths, who are from Sydney, appeared in court on Monday. Two of them were remanded into custody and one was released on conditions.

