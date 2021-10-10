N.W.T.'s chief public health officer declares COVID-19 outbreak at legislature building

The chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories has declared a workplace COVID-19 outbreak at the legislature building in Yellowknife.

A statement on the territory's website says there are six confirmed and two probable COVID-19 infections in people who were at the legislature building between Monday and Friday last week.

The statement says Yellowknife Public Health is following up with all known contacts.

It asks anyone who was at the legislature building last week who has not heard yet from public health officials to isolate immediately, arrange for testing and contact Yellowknife Public Health for further advice.

There are currently 456 active COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories, 282 of which are in Yellowknife.

There have been six deaths from COVID-19 in the territory since the start of the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021.