The U.S. government is going to court to sort out who really owns an almost US$2 million Ferrari supercar with a top speed of more than 320 km/h and a history as twisty as the Monaco Grand Prix course it could call home. Hospital bed shortage results in man kicked out early after surgery A Gull Lake man was forced to leave the hospital early following an emergency surgery. After 35 years in business, Sudbury's Bottega Mia is closing A retail store in Sudbury is closing after 35 years in business. Vehicle rollover near Killiam sends 57-year-old to hospital A single vehicle rollover is under investigation by Killiam RCMP.