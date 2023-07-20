NAIG 2023 is a success on all levels, according to those closest to the games

At 21 venues in four different Nova Scotia communities, athletes are practicing, competing and fans and family members, are cheering hard.

“The number of people here is phenomenal,” said Dartmouth resident John Tenwolde, who has felt a surge of pride watching this event check all of the boxes required to be considered a resounding success.

“Dartmouth and Halifax, all the stuff is here. We are doing a great job,” he said.

Benjamin Mora travelled from New Mexico. When these games end, he would like to one day return as a tourist.

“Very positive environment,” said Mora. “A lot of positive energy here from being with all of the other native tribes, and people.”

And for anyone complaining about the Nova Scotia summer humidity, one visitor from New Mexico, has a different point of view.

“I like the climate, the weather,” said Verna Romero, who is also from New Mexico. “It is nice and cool.”

According to Alex Cherry, the biggest success for the North American Indigenous Games has been the volunteer spirit

“Our goal was to have over 3,000 volunteers,” said Cherry who is the NAIG 2023 manager of volunteer services.

Volunteers needed a series of safety checks, plus training in orientation and cultural awareness.

“We had over 5,000 people sign up,” said Cherry. “3,200 people completed all of the steps necessary to become volunteers.”

Cherry said athletes and fans are experiencing not just an athletic competition, but also a cultural celebration.

“It is K’jipuktuk,” said Cherry. “We are in Mi'kma'ki and really showing them that Maritime welcome.”

