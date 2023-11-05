Nail reportedly found in another chocolate bar collected on Halloween in Toronto
Toronto police are reporting another instance of candy that was allegedly tampered with and given out on Halloween.
Police say they were called to the area of McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West on Sunday, where they learned that a nail was found in a pre-wrapped “Halloween treat” while being consumed by an adult. The adult sustained minor injuries but did no ingest the nail.
Images from Toronto police suggest the candy in question was a Coffee Crisp.
The chocolate was allegedly obtained on Halloween in the area of McRoberts Avenue between Rogers Road and St. Clair Avenue West.
This is the latest in a series of reports from GTA police indicating that candy was tampered with and distributed on Halloween.
Anyone with further information on this or any other candy tampering incident is asked to contact Toronto police.
