Nairn COVID-19 testing site closing early Friday

Winnipeggers won't be able to go get a COVID-19 test at the Nairn Avenue site for the rest of the day.

Winnipeg police said the testing site was closed early on Friday due to a water main break.

Further details about the site will be provided later.

Police said people can attend one of the other sites in the city if they still require a test.

