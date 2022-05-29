Naked, intoxicated man steals car in Kelowna, Mounties say
A couple in Kelowna had their car stolen by an "unknown, intoxicated and unclothed man" on Saturday, according to police.
Mounties were called to the area near the Apple Bowl Stadium around 6:40 p.m. where a man and his wife were sitting in their car when the naked stranger "opened the unlocked trunk hatch, jumped in and told them to drive," according to a statement.
The frightened couple drove for a block with the man in the car before stopping and getting out. Then, according to police the man "jumped into the driver’s seat and fled in their vehicle."
Officers found the car abandoned about 45 minutes later, but it was empty.
"The male had abandoned the vehicle, ran through a yard and tried to flag down another vehicle, possibly with the same intent on stealing it," the news release continues.
The man was found and arrested after police "flooded the area," according to the Kelowna RCMP, who say multiple criminal charges will likely be recommended.
The couple's car was not damaged and nothing was taken from it, so police say it has been returned to them.
-
Saskatoon police ask for help finding 13-year-old boy missing for almost a weekSaskatoon police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.
-
Three CP Rail cars derail near yard in SaskatoonSeveral train cars derailed near the CP Rail Yard south of College Drive on Sunday.
-
Experts weigh in as feds promise changes to Canadian gun lawsThe federal government believes the time for increased measures on stopping gun violence is now, promising changes in the coming days.
-
Halal Food Tour makes stop in LondonSunday night was the last night of the Halal Food Tour’s stopover in London
-
RCMP investigating Highway 16 sudden death at Jennifer Heil overpassMounties continue to investigate a Saturday sudden death on Highway 16 west of Edmonton.
-
Signing bonuses, flexibility, culture: B.C. businesses offering incentives for new employeesFrom offering several thousand dollars to flexible hours to a focus on workplace culture, B.C. employers are increasingly finding ways to stand out to job-seekers.
-
Growing the game: All-girl clinic introduces baseball to new playersAn all-girls baseball clinic was held in northwest Calgary to help introduce the sport and build new skills.
-
Western Conference final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teamsThe headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon.
-
Harbour Landing residents start petition against cell towerHarbour Landing residents are going door to door gathering names on a petition opposed to a planned cell phone tower behind their joint use schools.