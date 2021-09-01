Naked man caught twice on video prowling outside of Richmond Hill home: police
Police in York Region are investigating an indecent act after a man was allegedly seen outside of a Richmond Hill home two times last week while wearing no clothes.
On Friday, police said they were called to the area of Bantry Avenue and Red Maple Road for a report of a prowler.
Three days earlier, at approximately 2:20 a.m., a naked man, who police describe as suspicious, was captured on video outside of the residence.
He returned to the same home later that night at approximately 10:50 p.m., police said.
The suspect is described by police as being between 20 to 40 years of age, with an average build and a dragon tattoo on his upper right arm. An enhanced image of the tattoo has been relased by police in an effort to identify him.
He was wearing a baseball hat, shoes and medical face mask at the time of the incident, according to police.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
