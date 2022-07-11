Naked man flees into woods after committing 'indecent act' in Aurora

Police have released video footage of a suspect accused of committing an indecent act along a trail in Aurora this past weekend.

Police say that that a female victim was sitting on a bench along a trail in the area of Mohagany Court and McClellan Way at around 6 p.m. on Saturday when the suspect emerged from a wooded area without any clothes.

It is alleged that the suspect approached the victim, committed an indecent act and then ran back into the forested area.

He was last seen headed in the direction of Highview Public School.

He is described as white and 55 to 65 years old. He was wearing a baseball hat and boots but was otherwise naked.

“Investigators are releasing an image and a video link of the suspect and appealing for public assistance to identify him,” police said in a news release issued on Monday morning.