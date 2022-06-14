Naloxone saves a life in Elgin County

Naloxone has saved a life in Elgin County, according to police.

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, police were investigating a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road at a Fingal Line address in Southwold Township when they found an “unresponsive female.”

According to a release, officers were able to force their way into the vehicle and see that the woman was in what police described as “medical crisis” from what appeared to be an opioid overdose.

Officers immediately administered approximately five doses of naloxone and the woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

"Officers involved in this incident were able to quickly identify an opioid overdose and saved this women's life by administering naloxone. When someone is overdosing, minutes can make the difference between life and death,” said OPP Inspector Mark Loucas. “The naloxone kits are an additional tool which OPP officers utilize to keep our communities safe