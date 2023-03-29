Name change approved for F.D. Roosevelt Public School
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a name change for F.D. Roosevelt Public School — to Forest City Public School.
In a letter sent out after a meeting on Wednesday evening, TVDSB said it undertook the renaming process because of F.D. Roosevelt’s historical connection to racism and controversial approach to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.
The new name was chosen using the board’s public process for renaming schools.
Forest city public school was the first choice of survey respondents, receiving 51 per cent of the votes.
Plans are underway to update school signage, logo and mascot.
Last year Ryerson was renamed Old North Public School. The cost involved with that process was $40,000.
-
Regina's Dewdney Avenue strip to undergo 2 year renovation projectThe Dewdney Avenue strip between Broad Street and Albert Street is about to undergo a major two year renovation project.
-
City council waiting for next steps in Experience Regina rebrandThe City of Regina is waiting for an update regarding the next steps for the Experience Regina rebrand.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations down, as ICU admissions see two-week inclineAlberta now has 465 people in hospital with COVID-19, 25 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Local realtor’s charity program continues to raise substantial funds for the communityThe Manor Realty “Keys of Hope" fundraising program is celebrating another successful year. The campaign has raised over $100,000 for local charities since it began in 2018.
-
Busby Centre braces for higher demand with Salvation Army's meal program endingThe Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission is ending its community meal program as of April 1.
-
New ‘significant information’ puts Saskatoon murder trial on holdA Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
No timeline for new late-stage prostate cancer treatment in ManitobaDoctors say there are hurdles ahead for eligible patients to access a new prostate cancer treatment, as its approval is just step one.
-
'Fate was on my side': Lacombe snowmobiler recounts his close call after hitting a wire strung across a riverIt was a weekend in January 2015. Jody Blokland was snowmobiling on the Blindman River with his brother and their four kids.
-
Male found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the casePolice are looking for help in the suspicious death of a male found dead in a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.