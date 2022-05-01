Name of fallen Manitoulin OPP officer added to wall of honour in Toronto ceremony

The name of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Marc Hovingh was added to a Toronto memorial wall that honours police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The 23rd annual Ontario Police Memorial Foundation Ceremony of Remembrance was held Sunday morning at the Ontario Police Memorial site on Queens Park Crescent.

It was the first in-person ceremony held since 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Jason Tomlinson, president of the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation, said it was a day of reflection and support.

"But most of all, today is a day of gratitude," Tomlinson said.

"We are so very grateful to the 272 officers named on our wall honour. We are grateful to them for answering the call to serve."

Those who have died are more than names on a wall, he said.

"They are our sisters and brothers, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters. They are our friends ... Thank you for your sacrifice."

Tomlinson said they are especially grateful to the families.

"We stand beside you today, and every day."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said it was a privilege to be with the families of the fallen officers.

"I wish we could say no new names have had to be added," Ford said. "Sadly, that's not the case."

He said the six people gave their lives protecting the people of Ontario regardless of the risk.

"That is the definition of true bravery," Ford said.

Hovingh was 52 when he was killed in November 2020 during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect.

In all, six names were added to the wall – three recent and three historic names. In addition to Hovingh, two recent offers killed in the line of duty were added to the wall: Const. Jeffrey Northrup, Toronto Police Service (killed in 2021) and Const. Joan Theresa VanBreda, Niagara Regional Police (killed in 2020).

The three historical additions are Const. John Teevens, Guelph Police (1945); Const. John Hickey, Brantford Police Service (1897); and, Const. Alexander Wright, Brockville Police Service (1895).