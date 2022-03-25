Name of N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault cannot be published until appeal: judge

The name of a Newfoundland and Labrador lawyer charged with sexually assaulting a minor cannot be divulged before the matter reaches Canada's highest court, a provincial Supreme Court judge ruled Friday.

Justice James Adams delivered his decision after a hearing in St. John's, just two days after he'd ruled in favour of removing a publication ban shielding the lawyer's identity.

The lawyer's defence team is appealing the lifting of the ban directly to the Supreme Court of Canada, and Adams granted them a stay of his earlier decision until the high court rules.

"If publication takes place, practically speaking the case is over," lawyer Scott Hutchison of Toronto-based firm Henein Hutchison LLP told the court, joining the proceedings remotely. "If you refuse the motion today, you are effectively deciding the appeal."

A continued publication ban on the lawyer's name, Hutchison argued, is a "modest imposition ... to allow the order to continue so that the machinery of justice can finish its work with respect to this application."

Publication bans are expected in sexual assault cases but are typically reserved for the complainants. The CBC and CTV had gone to court to have the ban on identifying the lawyer removed.

Adams' written decision Wednesday said the lawyer was charged last May with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference. Two more sexual assault charges were added in December.

The charges involve the same complainant, with one incident alleged to have occurred when she was 12, the document says.

The lawyer applied in July for a publication ban, arguing he was a "prominent" lawyer with an established practice, the judge wrote. He claimed the publication of his name would have a "significant social, psychological and emotional impact" on him and his reputation, especially since one charge involves a 12-year-old girl, Adams said. A judge issued a ban on identifying information on July 7.

During Friday's hearing, lawyer Pippa Leslie of McCarthy Tetrault LLP, representing the media companies, argued the ban infringes on press freedom rights and the open court principle, which requires public access to legal proceedings.

"When we're talking about the media's charter rights being infringed, personal embarrassment of an applicant cannot outweigh charter rights," Leslie said. "Any limitation on the open court principle is not to be taken lightly," she added. Leslie noted those rights could be infringed upon for months as the appeal application winds its way through the higher court.

Hutchison argued that the accused's dignity is at stake if his name were to be published before the sexual assault charges went to trial and that the case raises legal issues that have long needed judicial consideration.

The impacts of pretrial publication on "the reputations of individuals who are caught up as accused," particularly in the age of the internet and online pillorying, has long been on the back burner of the criminal justice system, he said.

The lawyer's fight to have his name protected provides an opportunity for the Supreme Court of Canada to address the issue and consider if the experience of those accused of crimes "is simply mere embarrassment" in the age of the internet, Hutchison said.

Adams did not provide detailed explanation for his decision Friday, noting he will file his reasons next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.